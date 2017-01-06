

Police in Quebec are reporting a ten percent increase in the number of impaired drivers arrested over the holidays.

They report that from Nov. 24, 2016 until Jan 2, 2017, more than 1,715 people were arrested across the province for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The arrests were made during 2,400 checkpoints on roads spread around Quebec.

Police said what is notable is that the number of drivers being stopped for drug use is increasing.

The Sureté du Quebec has trained 2,600 officers to spot people who are high on marijuana or other drugs. Those who are arrested are then brought in for blood samples to confirm the roadside diagnosis.

Many organizations are concerned the impending legalization of cannabis will lead to even more drivers getting behind the wheel while stoned.

They are calling for a massive public awareness campaign about the dangers of driving while high on marijuana.

A 2015 study by the NHTSA in the United States showed that drivers who tested positive for THC were up to three times more likely to crash than those who were sober.