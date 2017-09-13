

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for possible robbery victims to come forward after a rash of break-ins in the West Island.

They say a man broke into several buildings over the summer and stole items worth thousands of dollars.

The suspect, Martin Marchand, allegedly posed as a worker for a ventilation company, gaining access to commercial buildings under renovation, then heading straight for the office to gather goods.

Marchand, 43, wore construction hard hat when he allegedly stole wallets, credit cards, cash, watches and electronic eqipment from the offices of buildings in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Saint-Laurent, Dorval and Pointe-Claire.

At times, police say he had a female accomplice and drove either a Dodge Durango, a 2011 Grand Jeep Cherokee or a white 2015 Corvette.

On Sept. 5, the suspect made his move downtown and was caught in the act by police as he allegedly committed three break-ins on Nuns’ Island and downtown.





Marchand is now facing 17 charges of breaking and entering and his 41-year-old alleged accomplice is in custody and should be arraigned soon.

Anyone who believes they may also have been a victim or who has information about the case should contact Montreal police on the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 or online.