

CTV Montreal





Laval police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since June 4th.

Laila Necerine Chkirate was supposed to come home by 11:00 p.m. but hasn’t been seen since.

She is 5’5’’ tall and weighs 110 pounds, with mauve hair and brown eyes.

Chkirate speaks French and was wearing a blue and purple Adidas jacket when she was last seen.

She could be in Montreal or Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to call 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 and mention file number LVL 170605 009. All calls are confidential.