Police looking for missing Laval teen
Laila Necerine Chkirate has been missing from her home in Laval since June 4th, 2017.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 2:21PM EDT
Laval police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since June 4th.
Laila Necerine Chkirate was supposed to come home by 11:00 p.m. but hasn’t been seen since.
She is 5’5’’ tall and weighs 110 pounds, with mauve hair and brown eyes.
Chkirate speaks French and was wearing a blue and purple Adidas jacket when she was last seen.
She could be in Montreal or Toronto.
Anyone with information is asked to call 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 and mention file number LVL 170605 009. All calls are confidential.