

CTV Montreal





Montreal police arrested Qariy Hendrickson on Saturday in connection with an attempted murder that happened on November 5.

The 35-year-old allegedly shot a man in the upper body on the corner of Mansfield and St-Antoine streets following a private party.

Witnesses say a fight broke out at aroud 3:15 between the suspect and the victim and ended in gunfire.

Investigators conducted interviews and two searches before finally arresting Hendrickson.

He was arraigned by video on Saturday and faces several charges included attempted murder, drug possession with intent to sell, breach of parole and possessing a firearm.

According to a report from La Presse the victim is Tivon Bradshaw , who was accused of killing Abdus Shahid Decoteau in a bar fight in 2003. Bradshaw fled to the United States for six years, living under an assumed name, but was identified and extradited to Canada.

Bradshaw was tried for the killing three times. Twice, jurors ended in a deadlock and he was finally acquitted in 2014.

Police have refused to confirm the victim's identity.