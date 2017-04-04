

CTV Montreal





Pointe-Claire residents living near a former PCB contaminated site have no reason to worry, according to Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel.

Citizens met with environment officials Monday night to demand answers about the progress of the cleanup of the former Reliance Power site on Hymus Blvd.

In Quebec City Tuesday, Heurtel said he felt confident there is no risk to residents.

“In all the reports, we have all the science, we have been doing extensive work on the nature of the contamination of the soil. What we published yesterday was the contamination is not moving. It’s not going anywhere, not going towards the residents,” he said, adding that “it’s contained.”

Heurtel admitted the exact date of the cleanup is still unknown.

The environment ministry has been negotiating with the new owners of the contaminated land.

Heurtel said the owners have asked the courts for a delay in submitting the clean-up plan.