

CTV Montreal





About 500 people packed an armoury in Sherbrooke for the first Quebec stop in a cross-country tour by the prime minister.

Justin Trudeau took questions about pipelines, refugees, and support for entrepreneurs during a town hall meeting in Sherbrooke.

But he refused to speak English when citizens asked him question in that language.

He said that since he was in Quebec he would speak French, even when asked about the lack of health services in English in the Eastern Townships.

Multiple people questioned Trudeau about the need to build a rail line through nearby Lac-Megantic, the nearby site of Canada's worst rail disaster.

Trudeau said he was doing what he could to speed up that process of building a bypass line, while mindful that people were still scarred by the deaths of 47 people.

On Wednesday Trudeau is scheduled to meet with Jean-Guy Cloutier, the mayor of Lac-Megantic.

He said he "will see what we can do to help this community that was crushed emotionally," said Trudeau.

Before the session, Trudeau met with Ensaf Haidar, wife of Raif Badawi, a blogger who has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for the past four years for criticizing Islam.

Outside the hall roughly two dozen protesters demonstrated against pipelines, and the sale of war vehicles to Saudi Arabia.