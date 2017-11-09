

CTV Montreal





A newspaper in Peru says police have narrowed their search for missing Montrealer Jesse Galganov.

The 22-year-old man was last seen checking out of the Casa Blanca hotel in the Peruvian town of Huaraz on Sept. 28, then heading towards a bus for the city of Caraz.

According to The Huaraz Telegraph, police believe that instead of checking in at a hotel in the city 70 km to the north, Galganov immediately began hiking in the mountains.

Mountain guides and police have resumed searching for Galganov in the area.

Galganov's parents have spent several weeks in Peru in a bid to find their son, and businessman Mitch Garber is helping funding the search.