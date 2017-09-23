Pedestrian suffers head injuries in collision with car in NDG
A 29-year-old man suffered injuries to his head after being struck by a car on Sherbrooke St. in NDG on Saturday. (Photo: Angela Mackenzie/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 23, 2017 3:08PM EDT
A 29-year-old man suffered injuries to his head after being struck by a car on a busy NDG street on Saturday afternoon.
According to an SPVM spokesperson, the man was crossing Sherbrooke near Melrose at 1:40 p.m. while cars were backed up heading eastbound. After stepping into the westbound lanes, he was struck by a moving vehicle.
Police said they had not yet received word on the severity of the man’s injuries.