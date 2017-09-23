

CTV Montreal





A 29-year-old man suffered injuries to his head after being struck by a car on a busy NDG street on Saturday afternoon.

According to an SPVM spokesperson, the man was crossing Sherbrooke near Melrose at 1:40 p.m. while cars were backed up heading eastbound. After stepping into the westbound lanes, he was struck by a moving vehicle.

Police said they had not yet received word on the severity of the man’s injuries.