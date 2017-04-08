

CTV Montreal





A woman in her 30s was transported to hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Rosemont Saturday night. Police say she is fighting for her life.

A call was placed to 911 at around 8:45 Saturday evening after witnesses say a woman was hit by a vehicle on St. Zotique St. near 16th Ave.

According to police the woman was lying in the middle of the road when she was hit but it is not clear why she was lying in the road in the first place.

Police say it is unclear if the incident was a hit-and-run and are not ruling out the possibility that she was hit by two separate vehicles.

The SPVM collision squad is investigating at the scene and have been speaking to witnesses to get a better idea of what happened.

St. Zotique St. was closed Saturday evening between 16th and 18th avenues.