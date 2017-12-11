Pedestrian dies after driver backs up onto sidewalk
Police blocked the intersection of L.O. David St. and Papineau Ave. after a driver backed up onto a sidewalk and killed a pedestrian on Dec. 12, 2017 (Photo: Montreal police)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 1:23PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 11, 2017 1:56PM EST
The collision happened at 11:20 a.m. Monday on L. O. David St. between Papineau Ave. and Cartier Ave.
The pedestrian, who police said was a man in his seventies, was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
It appears the driver was attempting to parallel park when they backed up onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrian in front of an apartment building.
Police will likely spend several hours at the scene determining exactly what happened.
Officers said they do not expect to recommend charges.
Latest Montreal News
- Get ready for it: first snowstorm of the season to hit Tuesday
- After six years of waiting, listing ship in Lake St. Louis to be dismantled
- Pedestrian dies after driver backs up onto sidewalk
- So long, Coderre: Opposition at City Hall now named Movement Montreal
- Mandarin classes are a window to culture