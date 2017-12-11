

CTV Montreal





The collision happened at 11:20 a.m. Monday on L. O. David St. between Papineau Ave. and Cartier Ave.

The pedestrian, who police said was a man in his seventies, was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

It appears the driver was attempting to parallel park when they backed up onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrian in front of an apartment building.

Police will likely spend several hours at the scene determining exactly what happened.

Officers said they do not expect to recommend charges.