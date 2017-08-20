

CTV Montreal





An outdoor party in a Villeray park turned violent when a large group of young people tried to crash the festivities.

Police said that around 8:00 p.m., private security guards refused to let a group of 50 to 100 young people join the party, setting off a confrontation.

Objects were thrown at security and police were called to calm the situation down.

Two security guards suffered minor injuries and a nearby car was damaged.

One man was arrested for assaulting a police officer.