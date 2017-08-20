Outdoor party turns violent in Villeray
Police were called after a confrontation between security guards and a group of youths escalated at a private party in Villeray.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, August 20, 2017 12:02PM EDT
An outdoor party in a Villeray park turned violent when a large group of young people tried to crash the festivities.
Police said that around 8:00 p.m., private security guards refused to let a group of 50 to 100 young people join the party, setting off a confrontation.
Objects were thrown at security and police were called to calm the situation down.
Two security guards suffered minor injuries and a nearby car was damaged.
One man was arrested for assaulting a police officer.