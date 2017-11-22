

CTV Montreal





Guy Ouellette is back in the Liberal caucus but won’t be returning to his position as president of the Institutions Committee.

The Chomedey MNA was reinstated on Tuesday, a month after his arrest by Quebec’s anti-corruption police force. UPAC had alleged Ouellette was leaking sensitive information to the press, a charge he denied.

Ouellette has yet to be charged with any crime.

He had asked Premier Philippe Couillard to restore him to his previous position on the committee, in which the former police officer would help oversee the province’s police departments, including UPAC.

On Wednesday, the request was denied, but Ouellette was named a member to both the culture and education committees.

The demotion means Ouellette will take a $25,000 pay cut.

According to reports, Ouellete might not be alone in being welcomed back to the Liberal fold.

In an interview with a Quebec City radio station on Wednesday morning, Couillard said he's willing to talk to MNA Gerry Sklavounos about his future.

Last year, Sklavounos was accused of sexual assaulting a Quebec City restaurant hostess twice in 2014. Though he was ultimately cleared of any charges, in February Couillard said he wouldn't welcome Sklavounos back to the caucus.