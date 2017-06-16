

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has rejected the idea of ​​shuffling the deck in the coming weeks.



In a news conference Friday morning as the National Assembly drew to a close for the summer, Couillard said he has no plans to reorganize his cabinet right now.



He stressed that while he does plan to make improvements to his team, he would not be doing this in the short-term.

The premier said he may decide to do so at the end of August before the National Assembly returns to work on Sept. 19.



He said on Friday, as he has mentioned several times in the past, that he wants to ensure there are more female and also young cabinet ministers.



Couillard said that his government has put Quebec on the right track, cleaned up public finances and creating a favourable economic climate that has resulted in a record unemployment rate of only 6 per cent.

He also noted his government has achieved a very high percentage of the commitments made by the party in 2014.

Among the projects on the table for next fall, he said, is a strategy to fight poverty and help 100,000 people out of poverty.



