

CTV Montreal





The call for help from a women's emergency shelter has been answered.

Shield of Athena had just one van and it was stolen last week.

Executive Director Melpa Kamateros went down to the office's parking lot in Park Extension last Thursday March 23, and the van was gone.

"It wasn't a new van but it was a good van," she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Avon Canada stepped in and said it will donate a brand new van.



Kamateros said their former van was always in use.

"It seated seven people and most of the time the seats were flat because we need it for transportation of everything from car seats to groceries to Christmas baskets to everything. So for us it's a great loss," said Kamateros.

The van is also used to take women and children who are victims of violence to their appointments.