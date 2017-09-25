

CTV Montreal





Drivers, brace yourselves: the next major part of work in the Turcot Interchange starts Monday night.

The ramp that connects Highway 15 north to Highway 20 west is closing, and will remain closed until at least November as crews demolish the old ramp and build a new structure.

Last chance to drive through there is before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The closure affects nearly 22,000 drivers, as crews spend the next few months tearing down the current structure and building a new ramp.

As a detour, drivers can continue north on the Decarie Expressway and loop around at the first opportunity, Cote St. Luc Rd, though Transport Quebec is not recommending that route.

Instead, they are suggesting to get off Highway 15 at De la Verendrye Blvd. north, then take St. Patrick St. west until Monk Blvd., then head west on Notre Dame St. West to merge onto Highway 20.

“We know that there is capacity for all types of road users – we’re taking about cars and trucks. And, in terms of timing, it’s the best option, because if you continue on the 15 north and then exit at Cote St. Luc, this is already a highly congested area. We have the city’s work that is already congested. If we add 22,000 more vehicles in this particular area, it’s not doable. It’s not possible,” said Transport Quebec spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun.

The third alternative, perhaps the best detour, for those going through the Turcot and heading west, may be to not come across the Champlain Bridge onto the island of Montreal at all and instead take Highway 30 until Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Transport Quebec is asking people to use public transit, carpool or change their driving habits to avoid traffic. Additional trains and buses have been added on some lines to help commuters.