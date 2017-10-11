

CTV Montreal





New interim measures are being put in place on Camillien-Houde Way to keep cyclists safe.

The city of Montreal announced the measures Wednesday evening, more than a week after 18-year-old cyclist Clement Ouimet was fatally struck by an SUV doing an illegal U-turn on the stretch of road over Mount Royal.

The new security measures include:

extending the concrete median for an extra 30 metres after the Belvedere

adding signage to various locations to reinforce the ban on U-turns

signs at the top and bottom of Camillien-Houde Way to remind drivers they are forbidden from making U-turns on the mountain

“We count on everyone's cooperation to respect them. It is a matter of public safety," said Mayor Denis Coderre in a news release, adding that the goal is to slow the speed in the curve where last week’s crash took place, improve the field of vision of cyclists, and discourage any illegal manoeuvres by drivers.

A surveillance camera is already in place and will be maintained in that spot.

These measures will be implemented on Oct. 20.

Following Ouimet’s death, Coderre promised to implement a working group to analyze the situation.



The group was tasked with examining the usage of both Camillien-Houde Way and Remembrance Rd. around the mountain.

If elected on Nov. 5, Coderre said his administration promises to reduce the speed limit to 40 km/h on main thoroughfares downtown.