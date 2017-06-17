Near-drowning of boy, 8, at a pool party in Sherbrooke
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 5:51PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 17, 2017 7:00PM EDT
A child’s birthday party took a tragic turn when a young guest was found unconscious in a backyard pool Saturday morning.
Police received a call around 11:15 a.m., and arrived on-scene at the house on Beckett St., where a pool party was well underway.
An eight-year-old boy was floating in the water— he was one of the party guests. No word on whether anyone else was in the pool at the time.
Several adults were in attendance at the party, and one of them performed CPR on the child.
He was transferred to hospital in Sherbrooke, where he remains in critical condition.
Martin Carrier of the Sherbrooke police said they are launching an investigation to determine the exact course of events, and will interview witnesses on-scene at the hospital.
