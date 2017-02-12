

CTV Montreal





A broken water main in NDG has been repaired, but the 50 to 75 people affected should continue to boil their water until Wednesday as a precaution.



City officials have advised the affected residents personally.

The water main broke at the corner of Saint Jacques St. and Girouard Ave. on Friday. It took workers the weekend to fix it – leaving residents in the immediate vicinity with no water – due to the difficulty reaching the water main because of construction in the area.

Repairs to the water main were halted Sunday over fears the ground in that area was unstable and unsafe for workers, but they were able to return to the job and repair the matter at 8 p.m.



Water pressure has returned to normal.

The water main is located near a retaining wall created for work on the new Turcot interchange, where the old Saint-Jacques overpass was located.

The cause of the break is unknown at this time but one theory is that the vibrations caused by the work may have made the ground unstable.

Borough Mayor Russell Copeman says people living in the area shouldn’t worry about stability of their buildings.

“Part of the reason why we proceeded with such prudence is because of the proximity to the Saint Jacques overpass where they are driving piles and excavating,” Copeman said. “We've had engineers on site, they've looked at the area and it poses no danger continuing to live in those buildings and occupy those buildings.”