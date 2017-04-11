

CTV Montreal





Premier Philippe Couillard says he is not yet ready to invoke the notwithstanding clause to prevent accused murderers from going free.

This comes the week after a judge stayed the second-degree murder charges against Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham.

Thanabalasingham was charged in 2012 with killing his estranged wife, and Judge Alexandre Boucher released him, stating that questionable decisions by the Crown, along with a lack of judges, caused an unreasonable delay.

Last summer the Supreme Court of Canada, in what as known as the Jordan decision, ruled that criminal trials should begin within 18 months of charges being laid -- 30 months for superior court cases.

Jean-Francois Lisée said having dozens of cases thrown out in Quebec, including Thanabalasingham's, is worrying.

"We are in an unprecedented crisis of confidence towards the justice system in Quebec," said Lisée.

Last week PQ justice critic Veronique Hivon said the time had come to pass legislation striking down the ruling.

"What are we facing while we're not using the notwithstanding clause? We are facing more than 800 proceedings to have a stay of proceedings. This is what is clogging the system right now because we're not sending a signal that this has to stop," said Hivon.

But Couillard said the crisis is being worked out, with the recent hiring of new judges, Crown prosecutors, and support staff.

"Utilization at this stage, at this moment, of the notwithstanding clause still appears to me disproportionate," said Couillard, pointing out that when charges are stayed, prosecutors can appeal the ruling.

Meanwhile, Quebec is calling on Ottawa to fill 14 vacant positions.

"Again I call for the federal government to work as a team with us. We need to have an announcement on the new nominations for superior court judges," said Couillard.

The PQ wanted to have an emergency debate on the notwithstanding clause but the speaker of the National Assembly rejected the request.

There will be an emergency meeting between federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her provincial counterparts at the end of this month to discuss possible solutions to court delays.