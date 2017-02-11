

The Canadian Press





Protests will be held on Saturday in multiple Canadian cities, including Montreal, to denounce Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to not reform the country’s electoral system.

The Montreal demonstration will begin at 2:00 p.m. near Jarry Metro station and will march to Trudeau’s riding office. Organizers have invited several officials to address the crowd, including NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice and Green Party MP Daniel Green.

Co-organizer Simon Charron said he believes Trudeau backed down due to his Liberal party being a disadvantage in a proportional representation system.

Charron added that he believed such a system would revive interest in politics among cynical voters who feel their ballot doesn’t count in the current system.

In Yellowknife, where Trudeau was travelling as part of his “listening tour” of town hall meetings and photo-ops, the prime minister defended the decision to “turn his back” on his campaign promise of electoral reform. He said now is not the time to provoke political instability in the country.