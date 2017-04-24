

CTV Montreal





Collusion and organized crime are at the centre of Montreal’s towing industry, according to a report by Montreal’s inspector general.

Released Monday afternoon, the report by Inspector General Denis Gallant said for the past decade there has been widespread collusion, adding that many towing companies are controlled by organized crime.



Read the full report here (French only)



The report said organized crime groups used intimidation, threats and even acts of violence like arson and vandalism to control Montreal's towing industry.



That way, they were able to charge between four and eight times more for towing.

Gallant reported that each company had highly controlled turf that was aggressively controlled, and that any outsiders were driven out.



Workers have agreements of mutual respect and won't tow cars outside their own zone.



Gallant said that owners of towing companies are often members of criminal organizations or have links to organized crime.



One witness cited in the reports is the owner of a towing company. He said had to pay between $500 and $700 per week in protection money to the Hells Angels if he wanted to keep operating without competition.

The report also detailed how owners of some companies were able to get around regulations put in place to keep them from getting public contracts.

A group of entrepreneurs who was given five-year bans for bidding on contracts used their spouses’ names or set up a shell company to keep operating.



The question now is how to correct it.



Gallant recommends the city award exclusive contracts so that one company stays in one area and is controlled.



Mayor Denis Coderre said the city is waiting for the provincial government to set regulations so all areas can follow the same rules.



“Everyone is saying centralize, centralize. If you want to be efficient, this is the type of thing you have to do. You have to harmonize regulations. Instead of having 19 or 12 of other cities from the agglomeration, now you have that capacity to make sure it's harmonized and it's saying the same thing,” he said.



Project Montreal councillor Alex Norris said more needs to be done.

“The least the administration could have done was to have continued to award contracts so that there won’t be these holes on the map of the city of Montreal, where there won't be criminal organizations fighting and intimidating each other for exclusive rights to tow,” he said.



The city said it would only be awarding those exclusivity contracts once those regulations are set and they will certainly be doing background checks on towing companies that are awarded contracts.