Montreal's answer to Rockefeller Center is set to take shape.

Ground is being broken Monday on an outdoor skating rink in the heart of Quartier des Spectacles.

Esplanade Clark, which will be found west of Clark St., between St. Catherine St. and De Maisonneuve Blvd., is being transformed into a 5,000 metre-square public space that will service as a public skating rink from November to April and an urban terrace in the warmer months.

The redevelopment comes at a price tag of $67.1 million also involves rebuilding part of Clark St. in the Place des Arts sector, and the construction of an access building to the Place des Festivals mechanical room underground.

The skating rink will be equipped with a sort of urban chalet complete with changing rooms, as well as a restaurant.

The space where the new rink with be built is currently sitting vacant.



This final phase of Place des Arts was initially supposed to happen in 2012 but contract issues and questions about underground parking stalled the project. The project will ultimately not include underground parking.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2019.