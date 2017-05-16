Man found stabbed outside Lionel-Groulx metro station
Montreal police say the man was found outside Lionel-Groulx metro station. (photo: Cosmo Santamaria / CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 8:22AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 16, 2017 8:59AM EDT
A 49-year-old man was seriously injured after he was stabbed early Tuesday morning near the Lionel-Groulx metro station.
Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture say he is in critical condition in hospital after the knife attack.
The man was found lying on the road at the corner of Saint-Jacques St and Greene Ave, steps away from the metro station in Saint-Henri.
"He was gravely wounded," said Couture.
Police don’t know if the assault occurred in the same place he was found.
No one has been arrested.
Traffic in the area was closed early Tuesday morning between Greene Ave. and Brewster Ave. as police investigated.
“We don’t have many details right now,” said Couture.