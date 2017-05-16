Man dies after being stabbed outside Lionel-Groulx metro station
Montreal police say the man was found outside Lionel-Groulx metro station. (photo: Cosmo Santamaria / CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 8:22AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 16, 2017 4:17PM EDT
A 49-year-old man has died after being attacked early Tuesday morning near the Lionel-Groulx metro station.
Montreal police officer Manuel Couture said the man was found lying on the road at the corner of Saint-Jacques St and Greene Ave, steps away from the metro station in Saint-Henri.
"He was gravely wounded" and rushed to hospital, said Couture.
Surgeons were unable to save his life and he died around midday.
Police don’t know if the assault occurred in the same place he was found.
They spent hours searching the area to find clues about the attack, reopening the intersection to traffic around 3 a.m.
