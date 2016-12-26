

CTV Montreal





Firefighters and emergency services are on-scene of a fire at Strom Nordic Spa in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, just south of Montreal.

The fire erupted around 9:00 a.m. on Monday. Regional firefighters called upon neighbouring communities to help control the blaze.

Police report that no one was injured, however the cause of the fire is yet unclear.

The spa facilities in Mont-Saint-Hilaire will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Strom's website reminds clients that their spa gift certificates will be honoured at the Nun's Island and Sherbrooke locations.