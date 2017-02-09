Longueuil police taser shoplifter who escaped Pinel Institute
A police-issued Taser gun is displayed at the Victoria police station in this 2008 file photo. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 1:41PM EST
Longeuil police have captured a man who escaped from the Pinel Institute.
The man was in the process of shoplifting from a store on Roland Therrien Blvd. on Thursday morning when employees tried to stop him.
People called police, and the officers who responded said the man was being very aggressive and so they used a taser to subdue him.
Once he was in custody, police took the man to hospital for treatment, at which point they learned he was a patient at the Pinel Institute.
They are recommending charges of shoplifting against the man.
