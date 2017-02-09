

CTV Montreal





Longeuil police have captured a man who escaped from the Pinel Institute.

The man was in the process of shoplifting from a store on Roland Therrien Blvd. on Thursday morning when employees tried to stop him.

People called police, and the officers who responded said the man was being very aggressive and so they used a taser to subdue him.

Once he was in custody, police took the man to hospital for treatment, at which point they learned he was a patient at the Pinel Institute.

They are recommending charges of shoplifting against the man.