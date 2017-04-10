LGBTQ soldiers hope petition will convince PM to apologize
CFAO 19-20 barred LGBTQ individuals from being part of the Canadian Armed Forces
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 6:23PM EDT
A group that represents LGBTQ former members of the Canadian Armed Forces has launched a petition seeking a formal apology from the Prime Minister.
Members of the group also want financial compensation for being harassed, interrogated, and drummed out of the military because of their sexual orientation.
Between 1973 and 1992 the Armed Forces were subject to rule CFAO 19-20, a government policy that did not allow non-heterosexuals in the military.
The group says many of them still suffer from the emotional scars.
