

CTV Montreal





A group that represents LGBTQ former members of the Canadian Armed Forces has launched a petition seeking a formal apology from the Prime Minister.

Members of the group also want financial compensation for being harassed, interrogated, and drummed out of the military because of their sexual orientation.

Between 1973 and 1992 the Armed Forces were subject to rule CFAO 19-20, a government policy that did not allow non-heterosexuals in the military.

The group says many of them still suffer from the emotional scars.

Brigitte Laverdure started the petition at change.org.