

The Canadian Press





Leonard Cohen's final book, which he finished in the months before his death last November, will hit shelves next year.

McClelland and Stewart says it will release "The Flame" on Oct. 16, 2018.

The publishing house describes the book as "a stunning collection of Cohen's last poems, selected and ordered by the author in the final months of his life."

The book also has excerpts from his notebooks as well as the full lyrics to his final three albums and those written by Cohen for the album "Blue Alert" by his collaborator Anjani.

Readers will also get to see prose pieces and illustrations by the Montreal-born "Hallelujah" singer-songwriter, who died Nov. 7 at age 82.

McClelland and Stewart calls the book "an enormously powerful final chapter in Cohen's storied literary career."