Laval police looking for three suspects in Centropolis stabbing
A man in his 40s was stabbed in the parking lot of the Jack Astor's in Laval's Centropolis complex on Sunday morning.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 10:43AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 19, 2017 12:33PM EDT
Police are looking for three suspects in connection to a stabbing in Laval on Sunday morning.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was stabbed in the parking lot of the Jack Astor’s restaurant in the Centropolis complex at around 2:30 a.m.
Police said he sustained injuries in his upper body but they do not fear for his life.