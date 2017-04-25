

CTV Montreal





Laval police completed the latest in a series of drug raids on Tuesday, bringing the total amount of illegal marijuana found up to 25,000 pounds.

Six addresses were targeted in the bust, which began at 5:30 a.m., and at least four illegal grow operations were found.

Other raids had been carried out on April 18 and 20 in St. Sauveur, St. Donat, Boisbrian, Terrebonne, St. Jerome, St. Eustache and Gore.

Seizures made on Tuesday bring the total of other illegal goods seized to 400 cannabis plants, 400 grams of cocaine, and equipment used to produce marijuana and methamphetamines. Several cell phones and $2,500 cash were also seized.

Operation ASSAUT began in May 2016 after several violent crimes, gunshots, beatings and kidnappings were connected to a fight to control the sale of drugs in Laval.