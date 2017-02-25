

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s Mikael Kingsbury is a golden boy yet again, winning the moguls event at the Freestyle World Cup in Thaiwoo, China on Saturday.

It was the sixth straight victory for the Deux-Montagne native, who is already guaranteed to take home this season’s Crystal Globe.

Kingsbury beat Australia’s Brodie Summers and Matt Graham. Another Quebecer, Philippe Marquis, took seventh place.

In the women’s competition, Justine Dufour-Lapointe won silver while France’s Perrine Laffont took gold.

Canada’s Andi Naude finished in seventh.