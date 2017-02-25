Kingsbury wins sixth straight gold
In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, Mikael Kingsbury reacts after his first-place performance in the men's moguls event at the World Cup freestyle skiing competition in Park City, Utah. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 8:08AM EST
Quebec’s Mikael Kingsbury is a golden boy yet again, winning the moguls event at the Freestyle World Cup in Thaiwoo, China on Saturday.
It was the sixth straight victory for the Deux-Montagne native, who is already guaranteed to take home this season’s Crystal Globe.
Kingsbury beat Australia’s Brodie Summers and Matt Graham. Another Quebecer, Philippe Marquis, took seventh place.
In the women’s competition, Justine Dufour-Lapointe won silver while France’s Perrine Laffont took gold.
Canada’s Andi Naude finished in seventh.