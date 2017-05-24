

CTV Montreal





A judge has ruled that Amir Khadir did insult a businessman, but he won't have to pay a penalty for it.

Several years ago the Quebec Solidaire MNA called Marcel Melancon, a business partner of Tony Accurso, a "bagman" for the Parti Quebecois.

In two separate radio interviews in 2013, Khadir said that Melancon was organizing cocktails for the PQ and teaching "101-level courses in illegal funding."

Khadir also pointed out that Melancon was connected to Accurso, a construction magnate whose name was coming up repeatedly at the time during the Charbonneau commission into corruption in the construction industry, and who has since been charged with multiple counts of fraud.

Melancon filed his lawsuit in January 2014, claiming that Khadir had cast aspersions on his character.

In his ruling, Judge Brian Riordan said that on the contrary, being described raising funds for a political party as an admirable, legal, and necessary function in a democracy.

Riordan said the term "bagman" had a pejorative connotation, but that it wasn't likely to affect the public perception of a person's character.

The judge also said that Khadir's comments were rather mild compared to what was said during the Gomery commission a decade ago.

Riordan ruled that any problems Melancon had were not due to Khadir, and so refused to award him any of the $300,000 he was seeking in damages.

Khadir had countersued Melancon, claiming that Melancon was attempting to limit his freedom of speech by filing a lawsuit. That request was denied.