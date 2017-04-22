Impact battle Philadelphia to 3-3 draw
Philadelphia Union midfielder Roland Alberg (10) scores a goal on Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 3:32PM EDT
Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored twice as the Montreal Impact battled back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the Philadelphia Union on Saturday afternoon.
Ignacio Piatti scored the other Impact goal.
Roland Alberg scored twice for the Union while C.J. Sapong marked their other goal.
More to come.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- French expats look to vote against political extremism as foreign polls open
- Impact battle Philadelphia to 3-3 draw
- France kicks off presidential vote overseas; security tight
- The right stuff: hopeful new astronauts undergo grueling selection process
- Random thoughts as Habs prepare for must-win game