Thursday's football game between the Concordia Stingers and Université du Montreal's Carabins has been cancelled due to illness.

On Wednesday many players and coaches with the Carabins were coping with a gastrointestinal bug. Symptoms spread rapidly and have likely contaminated many areas where players and coaches work and train, as well as the CEPSUM.

School officials, following the advice of Montreal's public health board, ordered the Carabins football team to be placed under a 48-hour quarantine. All equipment used by players, and places they trained, are being decontaminated.

The RSEQ said there would not be an alternate date for the match, and said it would adjust point levels in the league accordingly.

Anyone who has purchased a ticket will be able to exchange it for the next Université de Montreal home game, which is on Oct. 28. They can also ask for a refund.