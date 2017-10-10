

CTV Montreal





Ignacio Piatti will stay with the Montreal Impact until the end of the 2020 season.

The 32-year-old Argentinian's contract was due to expire next year, but the team was able to convince him to extend his contract for another two years, with an option to extend it even further.

Team president Joey Saputo did not disclose the amount of the contract, but said it was worth it for "one fo the five best players in the league."

Piatti's contract has been the subject of much debate because it's never been disclosed. He is listed as receiving a $450,000 payment, but is believed to be paid roughly $7,000,000 per year.

Since Piatti began playing for the MLS in 2014 he has scored 47 goals and made 21 assists.