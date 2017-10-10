Ignacio Piatti to stay with Impact until 2020
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 2:37PM EDT
Ignacio Piatti will stay with the Montreal Impact until the end of the 2020 season.
The 32-year-old Argentinian's contract was due to expire next year, but the team was able to convince him to extend his contract for another two years, with an option to extend it even further.
Team president Joey Saputo did not disclose the amount of the contract, but said it was worth it for "one fo the five best players in the league."
Piatti's contract has been the subject of much debate because it's never been disclosed. He is listed as receiving a $450,000 payment, but is believed to be paid roughly $7,000,000 per year.
Since Piatti began playing for the MLS in 2014 he has scored 47 goals and made 21 assists.
Latest Montreal News
- Counsellors to be at Lavaltrie school Wednesday
- Ignacio Piatti to stay with Impact until 2020
- Parents ready to seek injunction to block safe injection site
- Jury selection begins in Tony Accurso Laval conspiracy trial
- Denis Coderre pledges $5 million to community orgs; Plante to talk about Pink metro line