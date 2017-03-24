

CTV Montreal





Major work is taking place on Highway 20 from the Mercier Bridge to the Ville Marie Tunnel this weekned.

The closures begin at 10 p.m. Friday March 24, when the ramp from Highway 138 to Highway 20 east will be closed.

At the same time all lanes of Highway 20 east will closed at Exit 64. Traffic will be diverted to the service road, which will have only one lane open, until the next entrance to the eastbound highway.

Those closures will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday March 27.

Meanwhile only one westbound lane of Highway 20 will be open through the Montreal West interchange, from 10:30 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Route 136 closed

Closer to downtown, the ramp from Highway 20 east through the Turcot Interchange to Route 136 East -- the replacement for the Ville Marie -- will be closed at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The Turcot ramp from Highway 15 South to the 136 will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

That means Route 136 will be closed from the Turcot through to the Notre Dame entrance in the tunnel.

The highway is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.