The Montreal Canadiens bolstered their blue line on Monday, inking a two-way, one-year contract with Czech defenceman Jakub Jerabek.

According to sources, if Jerabek stays in the NHL next season, he will earn $925,000, including a signing bonus of $92,500. If he plays in the American Hockey League, he will earn $70,000.

The 25-year-old Jerabek scored five goals and 29 assists in 59 games with Podolsk Vityaz of the KHL last season, with 56 penalty minutes. He added another goal and one assist in four playoff games. He finished fourth among the league’s defencemen in assists and fifth in total points.

Four of his goals came on the power play.

The left-handed d-man spent eight years playing with Plzen in the Czech Elite League prior to moving to the KHL. In 308 games, he scored 16 goales and added 83 assists with 230 penalty minutes.

The 5’11, 190 lbs Jerabek represented the Czech Republic at the World Under-18 Championship in 2009, the World Junior Championship in 2010 and 2011 and at the 2016 World Championship.