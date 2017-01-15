

The Canadian Press





The Flower is not a big fan of weed.

At an event launching a new drug prevention program in Rockland, Ont., on Saturday, Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur came out strongly against legalizing marijuana.

Lafleur spoke from personal experience when talking about the impotence felt by parents with a drug addict child. His son, Mark, “attended 14 schools because of the drug,” he said.

Mark Lafleur has had a long and public battle with various substances and has had several brushes with the law, including a 2010 arrest for a domestic dispute. In 2008, he pled guilty to an array of charges, including uttering death threats, forcible confinement and assault.

On Saturday, the elder Lafleur expressed sadness that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not present, saying he would have changed his mind about plans to legalize pot.