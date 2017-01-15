Guy Lafleur just says no to legalized marijuana
Former Montreal Canadiens Guy Lafleur, left, and Bob Fillion, 94, who won the Stanley Cup with the Richard in 1944 and 1945, pose with wax statue of Maurice 'Rocket' Richard, April 10, 2014 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 9:20AM EST
The Flower is not a big fan of weed.
At an event launching a new drug prevention program in Rockland, Ont., on Saturday, Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur came out strongly against legalizing marijuana.
Lafleur spoke from personal experience when talking about the impotence felt by parents with a drug addict child. His son, Mark, “attended 14 schools because of the drug,” he said.
Mark Lafleur has had a long and public battle with various substances and has had several brushes with the law, including a 2010 arrest for a domestic dispute. In 2008, he pled guilty to an array of charges, including uttering death threats, forcible confinement and assault.
On Saturday, the elder Lafleur expressed sadness that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not present, saying he would have changed his mind about plans to legalize pot.
