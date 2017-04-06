

CTV Montreal





Another day, another massive gas leak.

For the second time this week a gas leak in Montreal has forced Hydro Quebec to cut power to thousands of homes and businesses.

Thursday's incident happened during the lunch hour near Sherbrooke St. and Langelier Blvd.

Police blocked off access Sherbrooke St. between Dickson St. and Honoré Beaugrand St. while Gaz Metro crews were called to stop the leak.

In the meantime Hydro Quebec turned off power to more than 12,000 customers.



The leak was plugged by Gaz Metro at 3 p.m. Power will likely be restored late in the afternoon.

On Monday, Hydro Quebec cut power to more than 10,000 clients around Shaughnessy Village when a construction worker broke a valve on a 40-cm gas line.