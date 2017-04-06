Gas leak forces Hydro Quebec to cut power to 12,000
Hydro Quebec cut power to more than 12,000 clients Thursday April 6, 2017 when a gas line ruptured.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 2:17PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 6, 2017 4:16PM EDT
Another day, another massive gas leak.
For the second time this week a gas leak in Montreal has forced Hydro Quebec to cut power to thousands of homes and businesses.
Thursday's incident happened during the lunch hour near Sherbrooke St. and Langelier Blvd.
Police blocked off access Sherbrooke St. between Dickson St. and Honoré Beaugrand St. while Gaz Metro crews were called to stop the leak.
In the meantime Hydro Quebec turned off power to more than 12,000 customers.
The leak was plugged by Gaz Metro at 3 p.m. Power will likely be restored late in the afternoon.
On Monday, Hydro Quebec cut power to more than 10,000 clients around Shaughnessy Village when a construction worker broke a valve on a 40-cm gas line.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Gas leak forces Hydro Quebec to cut power to 12,000
- Professional boxer says he was profiled by Montreal police
- Supreme Court ruling: Possession is 9/10 of law -- even for parking spots
- Bridge and Highway construction for weekend of April 7
- Laval police search for brothers who disappeared two weeks ago