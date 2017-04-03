

CTV Montreal





Thousands of Montreal homes and businesses are without power after a gas leak downtown on Monday.

According to Hydro-Quebec’s Twitter account, over 10,000 of the Crown corporation’s clients have lost service.

Environ 10 000 clients interrompus à la demande du @MTL_SIM en raison d'une fuite de gaz au centre-ville de @MTL_Ville. — Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) April 3, 2017

The leak started when a construction crew hit a valve on a 16" gas pipe.

A spokesperson for Gaz Metro said crews must turn off eight valves in the area. They estimated it will take at least two hours to complete the work, which will allow electricity to be turned back on.

No injuries were reported in the gas leak, though a downtown daycare was evacuated.