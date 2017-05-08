

CTV Montreal





The Galipeault Bridge has reopened to traffic.



It was reopened Tuesday afternoon, two days after Transport Quebec closed the bridge in both directions, cutting off the link on Highway 20 between Montreal and Ile-Perrot.

The closure was announced Sunday night as water levels continue to rise and become more dangerous on the Ile-Perrot side of the bridge.

The closure affected the commute for those driving on and off the western tip of the island.

Most drivers had to reroute to the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge that links Highway 40 to the Island of Montreal.

The Vaudreuil-Dorion AMT line offered free rides Monday and Tuesday, and the toll on Highway 30 was also waived.

Public safety officials confirmed there has been no threat to the integrity of the structure itself.

