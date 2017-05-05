

Almost 2,000 homes in 126 Quebec municipalities have been damaged by floods as of Sunday morning and over 1,000 people have been forced from their homes.

The latest tally comes a day after 400 soldiers were deployed throughout the southern part of the province to aid in relieft efforts. Soldiers deployed from the base in Valcartier split into four companies stationed in Laval, Rigaud, Gatineau and Shawinigan.

"In a flood, it's the protection of the public," said Cpt. Pierre Leblanc. "We must protect the essential infrastructure like schools and hospitals. You need to have the roads clear to have emergency staff like firemen able to perform their tasks."

On Saturday, Premier Philippe Couillard visited the hard-hit city of Rigaud and urged the people there to listen to authorities if they recommend leaving their homes.

Sunday's Environment Canada forecast calls for more rain, with six millimeters expected to fall on Montreal. On Saturday, nine millimeters of precipitation fell on the city though the West Island, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Hudson and Rigaud may have received as much as 10 millimeters more than that.

On Saturday morning, Montreal fire department chief Bruno Lachance called the situation "stable," but said it's impossible to say how much further water levels will rise.

"We're looking every day, every hour to see the movement of the rain, the rivers," he said. "We cannot say exactly what the risk will be."

Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux made the decision to ask for military help on Friday afternoon as floods are expected to worsen throughout the weekend.

Surveillance remains intense in the Montréal, Outaouais, Laurentians, Lanaudière, Montérégie and Mauricie regions, with the last two the hardest hit regions.

The St. Lawrence River, Lake Saint-Louis, the Outaouais River, Mille-Îles River, Rivere des Prairies and Saint-Maurice River, to name but a few, are all on watch.



Quebec's Environment Minister David Heurtel said the flooding is most serious in 55 years.



“Over the last 24 hours, these projections have shown that we’re now in historic level territory and it goes beyond the worst scenarios that have occurred in the last 55 years. So that has significantly contributed to deciding we need to bring all the forces together on this,” he said.

Speaking in Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government will intervene.

"We stand ready and willing to give whatever help the federal government can to help people through this situation and we will of course be there as the cleanup continues after the waters recede," said Trudeau.



In a news release Friday evening, federal Public Security Minister Ralph Goodale said he has "accepted [Coiteux's] formal request for federal assistance to help citizens in need," adding that he has "dedicated staff working to coordinate the federal response to the situation in Quebec."



"Citizens can rest assured that help will be provided as soon as possible," he stated.



Sandbags available

The city of Montreal is offering sandbags. People who need them, or need other assistance from the city, can call 3-1-1.

Une soixantaine de pompiers du SIM sur place pour aider les citoyens @MTL_Alertes @MTL_Ville @pfds_rox pic.twitter.com/miaETaDBUu — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) May 5, 2017

Firefighters and city crews have been patrolling low-lying areas to keep an eye on flooding.

In Pierrefonds, where water levels rose dramatically overnight Wednesday, crews built a wall Thursday and on Friday morning firefighters piled more sandbags in the area.



So far there are at least two emergency shelters available for those who need them:

Île Bizard: 490 Montée de l'Église

Saint-Laurent: 1375 Grenet St.

Roads closed in Ste. Anne de Bellevue

At the western tip of the island Sainte Anne Rd. is closed between De L'Eglise St. and Crevier St.

Lalonde St. is also closed, as is Anse à l'Orme between Senneville Rd. and Timberlea Trail.

CAQ leader Francois Legault, who grew up in Ste. Anne de Bellevue, visited his family and friends on Friday and said he's going to pitch in and do what he can to help out.

"When I was young, in the 1970s, the worst we ever saw was at the tip of the island. And I've seen water levels much higher than this," said Legault.

He added that he thought officials were generally doing well at coping with the flooding.

"I think the Quebec government is doing a very good job on this actually," said Legault.

"If we don't have enough resources we can call on the army, but we can get through this. We all have to work together."

Water levels on the Lake of Two Mountains and Lake St. Louis are expected to rise over the next week.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said he has been monitoring the island and visiting flooded areas, and would continue to do so this weekend.

Crue des eaux.Nous sommes tous sur les lieux pour garder la situation à l’œil.Des policiers assignés dans les zones vulnérables.#inondations pic.twitter.com/MnHEPJV7pC — Police Laval (@policelaval) May 5, 2017

Laval preparations

Laval deployed several squads of blue collar workers on Friday to help out people in low-lying areas, dispatching more than 100 people to deliver and stack sandbags.

Police were also patrolling for anyone who needed assistance, or to make sure that drivers didn't attempt to head down washed-out roads.

The city is warning people who live along the Mille Iles River or the Riviere des Prairies to be ready to leave home, and to be sure to cut off power at their main circuit breaker before they leave.



With files from The Canadian Press