3 people seriously injured after stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal: police

Three people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening.

Montreal police said they received several 911 calls at around 7 p.m. about a fight between several people in an alleyway near the corner of Saint-Andre and Mentana streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three male victims "injured by a sharp object" who were sent to hospital.

"The seriousness of their condition unfortunately makes us fear for their lives," the paramedic service, Urgences-santé, said on social media.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

"According to the first information it's a conflict that would have broken out between several people in the alley and that's when the three victims would have been injured," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a Montreal police spokesperson.

Witnesses met with police, who are looking at surveillance camera footage as they gather evidence into the attack.