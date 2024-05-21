MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 3 people seriously injured after stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal: police

    Montreal police respond to a stabbing incident that seriously injured three people in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Montreal police respond to a stabbing incident that seriously injured three people in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Three people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening. 

    Montreal police said they received several 911 calls at around 7 p.m. about a fight between several people in an alleyway near the corner of Saint-Andre and Mentana streets.

    When officers arrived at the scene, they found three male victims "injured by a sharp object" who were sent to hospital.

    "The seriousness of their condition unfortunately makes us fear for their lives," the paramedic service, Urgences-santé, said on social media.

    Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

    "According to the first information it's a conflict that would have broken out between several people in the alley and that's when the three victims would have been injured," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a Montreal police spokesperson.

    Witnesses met with police, who are looking at surveillance camera footage as they gather evidence into the attack.

