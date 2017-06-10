

The Canadian Press





The new cruise ship terminal at the Port of Montreal welcomed its first ship on Saturday.

The Maasdam, from Boston, docked with more than 1,700 passengers and crew.

Over $78 million was invested into the new terminal.

Mayor Denis Coderre said he was pleased that the capacity of cruise passengers has increased, as more and more ships visiting Montreal.

The President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority, Sylvie Vachon, said the completion of the project marks a milestone.

“Now fully functional, this new terminal reinforces the international positioning of the city by offering an efficient, friendly and prestigious welcome to cruise passengers from all over the world,” she said.