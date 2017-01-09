

The Canadian Press





A car accident near Drummondville left a 63-year-old man dead on Monday.

The victim was driving his SUV when he collided head-on with a truck on Rte-239 in the town of St-Germain-de-Grantham at 8:30 a.m.

The road remained closed until 2:30 p.m. while police completed their investigation.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

According to preliminary reports, the man left his lane for an unknown reason, and the truck’s driver was unable to avoid him.

The victim’s identity has not been made public.