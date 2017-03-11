

CTV Montreal





Women in aviation were honored for their achievements this week.

In its 5th year, Women of Aviation Worldwide took place in Lachute. Women from all over the province gathered in order to share their experiences and influence on the aviation industry.

The goal of the event was to get more women interested in becoming pilots because women are largely under-represented in the flight industry.

In Canada only 7% of pilots are women and the numbers are only slightly higher in Quebec.

Melissa Haney is Canada's first female Inuk captain, working for Air Inuit.

She started off in the industry as a flight attendant, but today many passengers still think that’s her role.

“If you’re on the plane and they see you they’ll say, “Are you the flight attendant?” and then you say, “No, actually I’m the pilot,” and then they go, “Oh, I’m sorry!” she said.

Some say many women just aren't interested in becoming pilots.

“Theres not a lot of women pilots that are pictured in movies so the girls just don’t think they can do it but if you can learn to drive a car you can fly a plane or helicopter,” said Eric Edstrom of CAMAQ.

The event stirred up some controversy earlier this week because of plans to honour the first woman helicopter pilot, who was also a Nazi.

In the end, Lachute city officials stopped it from happening.