Emergency rooms throughout Montreal continue to be crowded, although doctors say the number of patients is normal for this time of year.

For the past several weeks the busiest emergency rooms in the city, namely the Lakeshore General and the Jewish General, have been functioning at about 190 percent of their capacity.

The Royal Victoria, St. Mary's, and Verdun have been around 130 to 155 percent capacity over the past two weeks.

Over the weekend Santa Cabrini and Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital said they had high volumes of patients, but their are currently at 116 and 124 percent of their capacity.

The number of patients at Ste. Justine Hospital has returned to the 94 percent capacity that was in place just before New Year's after getting numbers down to 69 percent.

Meanwhile the number of patients at the Montreal Children's hospital has dropped, going from 92 percent two weeks ago to 58 percent on Tuesday morning.

The public health department provides updates every morning with the current number of patients.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health for Quebec, said some people are seeking care for influenza, but that many patients are being treated for pneumonia, gastrointestinal diseases, and fractures after falling.

He said the dominant strain of the flu this year is one of the strains targeted by the vaccine.

"That is the H3N2 which is a strain which will probably attack the people at high risk like the elderly people. Flu is always a serious disease but this kind of disease is going to very young kids and older people. And we are actually getting into the high level of the season," said Dr. Arruda.

Last week doctors said they expected flu season in Montreal to peak in the second half of January, with one in six Quebecers contracting the disease.

Many people who are sick with the flu seek medical help, but there is little a doctor can do. Antibiotics do not work on viruses like influenza. In most cases the best treatment is simply to rest for a week or more and take plenty of fluids.

Doctors say only those who develop complications should seek more medical attention -- and when in doubt, call Info Santé at 8-1-1 before coming to an ER or seeing a family doctor.

Simple precautions for avoiding the flu, colds, and other illnesses include sneezing or coughing into the crook of an elbow and frequent hand washing.