

The Canadian Press





The defence will begin calling witnesses at the trial of former Alpine Canada ski coach Bertrand Charest on Monday.

Charest, 51, faces 57 counts related to the alleged sexual assault of 12 complainants who were between the ages of 12 and 19 at the time of the alleged crimes.

Jacky-Eric Salvant, one of Charest’s attorneys, said on Friday that a decicions has not yet been made on whether Charest will testify in his own defence.

Salvant did not specify how many witnesses would be called but didn’t rule out the possibility of calling on relatives of the accused or complainants.