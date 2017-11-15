Defence seeks stay of proceedings in SNC-Lavalin corruption case
The head office of SNC-Lavalin is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Feb.19, 2015. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 12:43PM EST
One of the accused in an alleged fraud case involving former SNC-Lavalin executives in connection with a $1.3-billion contract for a Montreal superhospital is seeking a stay of proceedings.
Yohann Elbaz's lawyer is in court today, arguing his client has had to wait too long for his trial.
Walid Hijazi argues that, even after factoring in defence-related delays, Elbaz has waited longer than he should have since his April 2013 arrest.
In a 2016 ruling, the Supreme Court set specific deadlines for cases to reach trial.
Elbaz is one of five people who remain charged in the alleged $22.5-million fraud case, including three former SNC-Lavalin executives and Elbaz's brother, a former McGill University Health Centre executive.
There is a publication ban on the evidence in the case.
