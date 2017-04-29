

CTV Montreal





Cristian Techera scored in the 80th minute as the Vancouver Whitecaps downed the Montreal Impact 2-1 for their first away victory of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Jacobson also scored for the Whitecaps (3-4-1) while midfielder Marco Donadel tallied for Montreal (1-3-4).

A crowd of 19,597 at Saputo Stadium saw the home side lose two strikers to injury during the match, with Matteo Mancosu leaving only four minutes in and his replacement Anthony Jackson-Hamel being stretchered off in the 73rd.

The Impact struck in the ninth minute after a series of passes just outside the Vancouver box, with Patrice Bernier finally playing the ball back to Donadel for a low shot from distance that Jackson-Hamel dummied before it rolled inside the left post.

Vancouver responded by pouring on the pressure and forced a free kick when Kyle Fisher took down Jacobson to the left of the Montreal goal. Cristian Bolanos' shot was played out to the edge of the area where Jacobson lobbed a perfect volley over the crowd in front and under the crossbar for his first of the season.

Montreal had sustained pressure for most of the second half, but the Whitecaps got the winner when Jacobson played a ball ahead for Techera, who made a deft move to elude the sliding Laurent Ciman and fire a low shot past Evan Bush.

The Impact gave Ballou Tabla his third start of the season and the 18-year-old had three scoring chances in the second half, only to be stopped by David Ousted.

He was joined on the field in the 68th minute by another promising teeenager, the Whitecaps' 16-year-old Alphonso Davies, who subbed in for Tony Tchani.

With Hassoun Camara (concussion) and Victor Cabrera (ankle) out, Fisher started in the central defence.

The Whitecaps made no changes from last week's starting 11.